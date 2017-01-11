A place to build a home
He spent his childhood bouncing around Central and South American countries with his father, Paul Arsenault, who worked with the U.S. Department of State. 'About every two or three years we'd move again, so all those friendships you make during that time of your life evaporate,' Arsenault said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking
|13 hr
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC