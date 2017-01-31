167 Faculty, Staff and Students Face ...

167 Faculty, Staff and Students Face Uncertain Future Following Immigration Ban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The 28-year-old Iranian student pursuing a doctorate in cybersecurity entered the United States on a visa. She has not seen her family in three-and-a-half years, and she does not know when she will see them next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
long lost friends in Archer Fl 3 hr Kycat123 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Mon JimBob Walton 2
Skeeters Mon JimBob Walton 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC