University of Florida Teams with Global Education Technology Company...

Wednesday Dec 14

December 14, 2016 - The University of Florida today joined with Promethean , a global education technology company, in announcing their collaboration on a novel, peer-coaching program to provide leadership development training to educators of Priority Improvement/Turnaround schools in Colorado. Promethean and the UF Lastinger Center for Learning, the research-and-development incubator for the university's College of Education, were approved by the Colorado Department of Education as one of six providers in the state as part of the School Turnaround Leaders Development grant program.

