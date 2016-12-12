Two Dead In Crash On SW 34th St.
A man and woman from Rockledge, Fla. were killed today in a crash at SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. While making a U-turn to head south on SW 34th in her blue Honda, Carol Ohern, 75, and her passenger, Eugene Ohern, 73, were struck by a black Hyundai driving by Gabrelle A. Gibson, 25, of Gainesville, at 9:52 a.m., according to Gainesville Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|10 hr
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC