Two Dead In Crash On SW 34th St.

A man and woman from Rockledge, Fla. were killed today in a crash at SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. While making a U-turn to head south on SW 34th in her blue Honda, Carol Ohern, 75, and her passenger, Eugene Ohern, 73, were struck by a black Hyundai driving by Gabrelle A. Gibson, 25, of Gainesville, at 9:52 a.m., according to Gainesville Police.

