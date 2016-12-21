Temple strikes deal to hire Florida's Geoff Collins

A person involved in the negotia... A 20-year-old British man diagnosed with mental illness was sentenced to about four more months in a U.S. prison for trying to grab a police officer's gun in a plot to kill presidential candidate Donald Trump... A British man diagnosed with mental illness was sentenced Tuesday to about four more months in a U.S. prison for trying to grab a police officer's gun in a plan to kill presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign... Federal accident investigators are releasing a transcript of audio recovered from the bridge of the doomed freighter El Faro, which sank last year in a hurricane near the Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.