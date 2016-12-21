St. Johns staff now recommends approv...

St. Johns staff now recommends approval of water request

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Two years after St. Johns River Water Management District staffers warned Sleepy Creek Lands LLC that they would recommend that the district board deny the cattle operation's request for more water, those staffers have now made an about-face and recommended approval - and then some.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec 23 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
gainesville is horrible (Oct '11) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 58
Financial Survey at UF Nov '16 Dicky 2
pedophile on news in park discussing protecting... Nov '16 aware 1
Who will be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Alachua County was issued at December 30 at 2:09PM EST

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC