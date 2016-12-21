South Florida teen given prosthetic arms by college group

The first time Anthony Bacchus met Jamarion Styles, the then 11-year-old Styles had jumped off his bicycle, darted into That was two years ago, when Bacchus, teen leadership director at Milagro Center, an after-school arts program in South Florida, was charmed and captivated by the talented young drummer with upper limb amputations, and dedicated his efforts to securing Styles a pair of prosthetic arms. Two students from the University of Florida's GRiP program - a club that creates and donates three-dimensional printed prostheses to people with upper limb differences - delivered and strapped prosthetic limbs onto Styles at the Milagro Center.

