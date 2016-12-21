South Florida teen given prosthetic a...

South Florida teen given prosthetic arms by college group

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The first time Anthony Bacchus met Jamarion Styles, the then 11-year-old Styles had jumped off his bicycle, darted into That was two years ago, when Bacchus, teen leadership director at Milagro Center, an after-school arts program in South Florida, was charmed and captivated by the talented young drummer with upper limb amputations, and dedicated his efforts to securing Styles a pair of prosthetic arms. Two students from the University of Florida's GRiP program - a club that creates and donates three-dimensional printed prostheses to people with upper limb differences - delivered and strapped prosthetic limbs onto Styles at the Milagro Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec 23 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
gainesville is horrible (Oct '11) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 58
Financial Survey at UF Nov '16 Dicky 2
pedophile on news in park discussing protecting... Nov '16 aware 1
Who will be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,794

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC