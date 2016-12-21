South Florida teen given prosthetic arms by college group
The first time Anthony Bacchus met Jamarion Styles, the then 11-year-old Styles had jumped off his bicycle, darted into That was two years ago, when Bacchus, teen leadership director at Milagro Center, an after-school arts program in South Florida, was charmed and captivated by the talented young drummer with upper limb amputations, and dedicated his efforts to securing Styles a pair of prosthetic arms. Two students from the University of Florida's GRiP program - a club that creates and donates three-dimensional printed prostheses to people with upper limb differences - delivered and strapped prosthetic limbs onto Styles at the Milagro Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC