North Central Florida YMCA Will Shut Down At End Of Year
The North Central Florida YMCA announced today that the organization has filed for liquidation bankruptcy and will cease all operations on Dec. 30. The YMCA intends to dissolve as an organization and close it's facilities on NW 34th Boulevard and SW Archer Road in Gainesville, according to a statement. Seven full-time staff members and 82 part-time staff members will lose their jobs due to the organization shutting down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|10 hr
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC