North Central Florida YMCA Will Shut Down At End Of Year

The North Central Florida YMCA announced today that the organization has filed for liquidation bankruptcy and will cease all operations on Dec. 30. The YMCA intends to dissolve as an organization and close it's facilities on NW 34th Boulevard and SW Archer Road in Gainesville, according to a statement. Seven full-time staff members and 82 part-time staff members will lose their jobs due to the organization shutting down.

