Newberry Bike Lane Puts Cyclists In Danger, Residents Say
As Gainesville strives to become a more bike-friendly city, some are questioning a mile of Newberry Road where bike lanes abruptly turn into parallel parking spaces. Daytime parking in unmetered spaces attracts both employees and customers because of the bank along with medical and insurance buildings in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|10 hr
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC