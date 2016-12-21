Nearly 5,500 Soak in Sun and Science at 2016 AAEP Convention
The American Association of Equine Practitioners' 62nd Annual Convention, held Dec. 37 in Orlando, Florida, dispensed the essential knowledge, emerging diagnostics, and the newest treatments across the medical spectrum to help practitioners provide optimal care to their equine patients. Convention attendance comprised 5,471 veterinary professionals, students, guests, and exhibitors from across the United States, Canada, and 46 other countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|10 hr
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC