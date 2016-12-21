Nearly 5,500 Soak in Sun and Science ...

Nearly 5,500 Soak in Sun and Science at 2016 AAEP Convention

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Horse

The American Association of Equine Practitioners' 62nd Annual Convention, held Dec. 37 in Orlando, Florida, dispensed the essential knowledge, emerging diagnostics, and the newest treatments across the medical spectrum to help practitioners provide optimal care to their equine patients. Convention attendance comprised 5,471 veterinary professionals, students, guests, and exhibitors from across the United States, Canada, and 46 other countries.

