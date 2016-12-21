Miami-Based Franchise Development Group Increases Miami Grill Locations in Florida and Ecuador

A large commitment from Miami-based International Food Chains, LLC to the future of Miami Grill will increase market penetration and brand recognition for the fast casual chain over the next several years, adding more locations to Florida and new locations in Ecuador. A large commitment from Miami-based International Food Chains, LLC to the future of Miami Grill will increase market penetration and brand recognition for the fast casual chain over the next several years, adding more locations to Florida and new locations in Ecuador.

