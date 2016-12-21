Man charged with sexually cyberharass...

Man charged with sexually cyberharassing over nude images

Alachua County jail records show that 33-year-old Willie Edward Jackson Jr. of Gainesville was being held Sunday on charges of sexually cyberharassing another person, fraud and violating probation. According to a police report quoted by The Gainesville Sun , the woman had been forwarded screenshots of nude images that had been posted to Facebook.

