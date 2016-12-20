Longtime utility regulator appointed to lead Florida Park Service
Lisa Edgar, who is ending a 12-year run as a state utility regulator, has been appointed director of the Florida Park Service, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced this week. Edgar, who will leave the Florida Public Service Commission at the end of the year, will start in mid-January overseeing more than 1,000 park service workers and 29,000 volunteers.
