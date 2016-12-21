Florida researchers want your bed bugs - dead or alive The University ...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida's food and agricultural science researchers are asking people who have bed bugs to send them samples in an effort to learn more about the species after researchers said a super bed bug popped up in Brevard County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Dec 23
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC