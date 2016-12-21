Florida researchers want your bed bugs - dead or alive The University ...

Florida researchers want your bed bug...

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida's food and agricultural science researchers are asking people who have bed bugs to send them samples in an effort to learn more about the species after researchers said a super bed bug popped up in Brevard County.

