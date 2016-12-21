Deputy fired after dash cam records a...

Deputy fired after dash cam records abuse of homeless man

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A deputy in north Florida has been fired after his patrol car camera recorded him throwing a homeless man against the hood and punching him. The Gainesville Sun reports that the Alachua County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said Deputy Dominic Bevilacqua was fired after an investigation into his use of force against 50-year-old Francis Dreessen.

