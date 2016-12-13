Cocoa deacon, wife, killed in Gainesv...

Cocoa deacon, wife, killed in Gainesville crash

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Florida Today

A Rockledge couple with ties to two Brevard County Catholic churches were killed Monday in a traffic crash near the center of the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. The deadly crash happened about 9:52 a.m. Monday near the intersection of SW 34th Street and SW 20th Avenue, according to the Gainesville Police Department, the agency investigating the accident.

