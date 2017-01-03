CardiAMP Pivotal Heart Failure Trial ...

CardiAMP Pivotal Heart Failure Trial Initiated at Two US Centers

Thursday Dec 29

The trial has been initiated at two world-class centers: Johns Hopkins University, under the leadership of Dr. Peter Johnston and Dr. Gary Gerstenblith, and the University of Florida at Gainesville, under the leadership of Dr. David Anderson and Dr. Carl Pepine. "We are honored to be working with the leading clinical research teams at each of these important centers to advance a therapeutic strategy that has great promise to help patients suffering from heart failure developed after a heart attack," said Eric Duckers, MD, BioCardia Chief Medical Officer.

