Buchholz High Club Creates Care Packages For Gainesville's Homeless

Natalia Andraka is a Buchholz High School student, but during her free time she is the president of a club that makes tie-dye T-shirts, colorful bracelets and uplifting notes for the homeless. Andraka, 16, got the idea to start this club during the summer, but officially began work with Warm Hearts this August when school began.

