Another Beat on PULSE?
This past June, the 30th to be precise, my mother had an appointment to see an eye specialist located next to ORMC, the Orlando Regional Medical Center. It's right up the street from the LGBT-themed Pulse nightclub, scene of the nation's deadliest mass shooting of innocent civilians by a single person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marinade Dave.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|10 hr
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC