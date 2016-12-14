Alachua County Moves Forward With Leg...

Alachua County Moves Forward With Legal Action Against City Of Gainesville

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Alachua County and the city of Gainesville met Monday to discuss future use of the original Regional Transit System building, but noticeably absent from the meeting were four of the seven city commissioners. The county and the city have been in an ongoing dispute over the ownership and future use of the building at 100 SE 10th Ave, originally used primarily for RTS operations.

