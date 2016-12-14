Alachua County Moves Forward With Legal Action Against City Of Gainesville
Alachua County and the city of Gainesville met Monday to discuss future use of the original Regional Transit System building, but noticeably absent from the meeting were four of the seven city commissioners. The county and the city have been in an ongoing dispute over the ownership and future use of the building at 100 SE 10th Ave, originally used primarily for RTS operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesville 1990's home invasion
|Fri
|Amonggnv
|1
|Alachua living
|Dec 20
|LookingForANewStart
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|gainesville is horrible (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|58
|Financial Survey at UF
|Nov '16
|Dicky
|2
|pedophile on news in park discussing protecting...
|Nov '16
|aware
|1
|Who will be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC