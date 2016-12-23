Alachua County Deputy Arrested After ...

Alachua County Deputy Arrested After Downtown Incident

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Deputy Joseph Sperring, who has been with the agency for just over two years, was charged with DUI and with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property or a vehicle. According to the arrest report filed by Gainesville Police Officer Aaron Stemen, Sperring was leaving the Rain Nightclub in downtown Gainesville when he hit a car in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesville 1990's home invasion Dec 23 Amonggnv 1
Alachua living Dec 20 LookingForANewStart 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
gainesville is horrible (Oct '11) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 58
Financial Survey at UF Nov '16 Dicky 2
pedophile on news in park discussing protecting... Nov '16 aware 1
Who will be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC