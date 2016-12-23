Alachua County Deputy Arrested After Downtown Incident

Deputy Joseph Sperring, who has been with the agency for just over two years, was charged with DUI and with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property or a vehicle. According to the arrest report filed by Gainesville Police Officer Aaron Stemen, Sperring was leaving the Rain Nightclub in downtown Gainesville when he hit a car in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.