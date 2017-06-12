Which career centers are offering free job readiness workshops?
Monday at the Anniston Career Center, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, call 832-0147 ext. 298. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Gadsden Career Center, 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 546-4667 ext.
