Which career centers are offering free job readiness workshops?

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Alabama Live

Monday at the Anniston Career Center, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, call 832-0147 ext. 298. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Gadsden Career Center, 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 546-4667 ext.

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Etowah County was issued at June 22 at 1:05PM CDT

