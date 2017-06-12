US Supreme Court denies stay of execution for AL inmate

Justices on Thursday evening denied the stay request by 46-year-old Robert Bryant Melson, who was convicted of killing three people during the 1994 robbery of a Popeye's fast food restaurant in Gadsden, 60 miles northeast of Birmingham. The court had temporarily delayed the execution, which was set to begin at 6 p.m. CDT, to consider his claim that the state planned to use a drug that would not reliably render him unconscious at the start of the procedure.

