Jacksonville BoE hires high school pr...

Jacksonville BoE hires high school principal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Anniston Star

In a 4-1 decision, the Jacksonville Board of Education hired Russell Waits, a Gadsden middle school principal, to head the high school. The decision came in the face of opposition from some faculty, who supported the high school's assistant principal for the top job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Officer Sgt. John W. Hall (Jan '12) Jun 30 Joni 8
cheap roofer May '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) May '17 KWI 4
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) May '17 watching livonia 11
why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s... May '17 watching livonia 1
mark turbeville Apr '17 LOCATOR 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 ThomasA 5
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC