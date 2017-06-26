GOP Senate debate Tuesday

Monday Jun 19

The Calhoun County Republican Party will host a debate Tuesday between candidates seeking the GOP nomination in this U.S. Senate special election. Roy Moore, Mo Brooks and Trip Pittman will be in attendance, debate organizers announced last week in a press release.

