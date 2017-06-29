Gadsden reorganizing Industrial Devel...

Gadsden reorganizing Industrial Development Authority

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Alabama Live

The City of Gadsden is reorganizing its Industrial Development Authority in a move that city officials said would have direct effects on the city's ability to attract industry. "Through cooperation and coordination of business, education and government we can be a model for the state in workforce and economic development," Mayor Sherman Guyton said at a meeting of the Gadsden City Council today.

