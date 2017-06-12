Former Dover man charged with Alabama jail arson

A former Dover man convicted of second-degree assault and the victim in a Rochester shooting case was arrested recently at an Alabama jail where he was an inmate. Okiemute "Leo" Omatie, 22, was charged with arson after he allegedly started a fire in a cell while being held as a detainee of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Etowah County Detention Center in Gadsden, Ala. The fire was allegedly started on May 26, according to a release from the Etowah County's Sheriff's Office.

