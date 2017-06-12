Former Dover man charged with Alabama jail arson
A former Dover man convicted of second-degree assault and the victim in a Rochester shooting case was arrested recently at an Alabama jail where he was an inmate. Okiemute "Leo" Omatie, 22, was charged with arson after he allegedly started a fire in a cell while being held as a detainee of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Etowah County Detention Center in Gadsden, Ala. The fire was allegedly started on May 26, according to a release from the Etowah County's Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheap roofer
|May 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|May 18
|KWI
|4
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May '17
|watching livonia
|1
|mark turbeville
|Apr '17
|LOCATOR
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|5
|Local girls
|Mar '17
|Terael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC