Calhoun County Republican Party to host U.S. Senate race debate

The Calhoun County Republican Party is set to host a debate June 20 between some of the candidates seeking the GOP nomination in a U.S. Senate special election later this year. Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore; Alabama Sen. Trip Pittman, R-Montrose; physician and former Christian Coalition director Randy Brinson; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville; and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange have been invited to the debate, according to party chairman James Bennett.

