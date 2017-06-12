Calhoun County Republican Party to host U.S. Senate race debate
The Calhoun County Republican Party is set to host a debate June 20 between some of the candidates seeking the GOP nomination in a U.S. Senate special election later this year. Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore; Alabama Sen. Trip Pittman, R-Montrose; physician and former Christian Coalition director Randy Brinson; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville; and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange have been invited to the debate, according to party chairman James Bennett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheap roofer
|May 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|May 18
|KWI
|4
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May '17
|watching livonia
|1
|mark turbeville
|Apr '17
|LOCATOR
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|5
|Local girls
|Mar '17
|Terael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC