Authorities ID woman pulled from Gads...

Authorities ID woman pulled from Gadsden creek

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Alabama Live

Etowah County Coroner London Pearce said Betty Ann Moon, 39, of Etowah County, was the woman who apparently drowned this morning in the creek. Her body was recovered a little before 11 a.m. Crews have recovered the body of a woman from Gadsden's Big Wills Creek and are looking for another Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheap roofer May 25 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) May 18 KWI 4
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) May '17 watching livonia 11
why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s... May '17 watching livonia 1
mark turbeville Apr '17 LOCATOR 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 ThomasA 5
Local girls Mar '17 Terael 3
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC