Authorities ID woman pulled from Gadsden creek

Etowah County Coroner London Pearce said Betty Ann Moon, 39, of Etowah County, was the woman who apparently drowned this morning in the creek. Her body was recovered a little before 11 a.m. Crews have recovered the body of a woman from Gadsden's Big Wills Creek and are looking for another Sunday, June 4, 2017.

