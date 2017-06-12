12 ounces of meth in nail gun gets wo...

12 ounces of meth in nail gun gets woman trafficking charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Alabama Live

Etowah County authorities say a Boaz woman concealed 12 ounces of methamphetamine inside this nail gun, shown at a Monday, June 12, 2017 press conference in Gadsden. Etowah County authorities say a Boaz woman concealed 12 ounces of methamphetamine inside this nail gun, shown at a Monday, June 12, 2017 press conference in Gadsden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheap roofer May 25 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) May '17 KWI 4
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) May '17 watching livonia 11
why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s... May '17 watching livonia 1
mark turbeville Apr '17 LOCATOR 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 ThomasA 5
Local girls Mar '17 Terael 3
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC