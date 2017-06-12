12 ounces of meth in nail gun gets woman trafficking charge

Etowah County authorities say a Boaz woman concealed 12 ounces of methamphetamine inside this nail gun, shown at a Monday, June 12, 2017 press conference in Gadsden. Etowah County authorities say a Boaz woman concealed 12 ounces of methamphetamine inside this nail gun, shown at a Monday, June 12, 2017 press conference in Gadsden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.