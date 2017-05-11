The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Annou...

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. , the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net loss of approximately $63,000, or per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as compared to net income of approximately $92,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2017 the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $346,000 as compared to a net loss of approximately $117,000 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2016.

Gadsden, AL

