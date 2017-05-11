The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. , the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net loss of approximately $63,000, or per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as compared to net income of approximately $92,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2017 the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $346,000 as compared to a net loss of approximately $117,000 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May 2
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|1
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|6
|Local girls
|Mar '17
|Terael
|3
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC