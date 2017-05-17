Pair charged with drug trafficking after heroin, spice found in Gadsden home
A man and a woman are behind bars in Etowah County after lawmen found trafficking amounts of drugs inside a Gadsden home. William Taylor, 40, and Peangelia Dixon, 44, both were arrested on Tuesday.
