Pair charged with drug trafficking af...

Pair charged with drug trafficking after heroin, spice found in Gadsden home

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Alabama Live

A man and a woman are behind bars in Etowah County after lawmen found trafficking amounts of drugs inside a Gadsden home. William Taylor, 40, and Peangelia Dixon, 44, both were arrested on Tuesday.

