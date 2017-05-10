Kilgore Take home 13K on Neely Henry
Andy Kilgore of Kingston, GA won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Alabama North tournament, held May 6, 2017 at Neely Henry. Running out of Coosa Landing in Gadsden, AL, Kilgore caught five bass weighing 15.64 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May 2
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|1
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|6
|Local girls
|Mar '17
|Terael
|3
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC