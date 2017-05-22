Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT
A leading figure in the "alt-right" movement has lost his gym membership after a Georgetown University professor confronted him during a workout and called him a neo-Nazi. Professor C. Christine Fair told The Associated Press on Monday that the Old Town Sport&Health club in Alexandria, Virginia, informed her that it revoked the membership of white nationalist Richard Spencer following last Wednesday's confrontation.
