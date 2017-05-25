Fires in Etowah Co. jail under invest...

Fires in Etowah Co. jail under investigation; no serious injuries

Etowah County's Arson Task Force is investigating a pair of small fires that were set inside the Etowah County Detention Center. A statement from Natalie Barton, communication director for the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, says no one was seriously injured in the two fires.

