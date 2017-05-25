Fires in Etowah Co. jail under investigation; no serious injuries
Etowah County's Arson Task Force is investigating a pair of small fires that were set inside the Etowah County Detention Center. A statement from Natalie Barton, communication director for the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, says no one was seriously injured in the two fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheap roofer
|14 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|May 18
|KWI
|4
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May 2
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|1
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|6
|Local girls
|Mar '17
|Terael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC