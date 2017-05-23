Another Alabama city's water is the s...

Another Alabama city's water is the subject of a lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Alabama Live

Centre in Cherokee County is suing scores of carpet and textile companies, as well as chemical manufacturers, that it says are responsible for polluting the city's water. The suit, filed today in Cherokee County Circuit Court, says the companies put harmful chemical compounds into the raw water supply upstream of Centre Water's intake site "in or near the City of Dalton, Ga."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) May 18 KWI 4
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) May 2 watching livonia 11
why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s... May 2 watching livonia 1
mark turbeville Apr 27 LOCATOR 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 ThomasA 6
Local girls Mar '17 Terael 3
News Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12) Feb '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC