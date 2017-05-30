Anniston leaders considering occupational tax
In the coming weeks Anniston City Council members plan to meet with local business leaders and residents to hear their thoughts on the establishment of an occupation tax. Such a tax could generate millions each year for Anniston, a city struggling under the burden of a shrinking population and aging infrastructure, city leaders have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheap roofer
|May 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|May 18
|KWI
|4
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May '17
|watching livonia
|1
|mark turbeville
|Apr '17
|LOCATOR
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|5
|Local girls
|Mar '17
|Terael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC