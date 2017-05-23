23-year-old man shot to death in appa...

23-year-old man shot to death in apparent robbery at his Gadsden home

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Alabama Live

A young man was shot to death in Gadsden early Wednesday, and the alleged shooter is jailed on suspicion of murder. Sgt. John Hallman said police officers responded about 4:15 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Taylor Street.

