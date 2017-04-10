Two arrested after 350 grams of meth,...

Two arrested after 350 grams of meth, over $16,000 found at Gadsden home

According to Deputy Commander Phil Sims, a two-month investigation led deputies to conduct a search warrant in Gadsden at a home in the Coats Bend area on Macedonia Road. During the April 13 search, authorities found 350 grams, or about three-fourths of a pound, of meth.

