Shipt's CEO among investors in Planet...

Shipt's CEO among investors in Planet Fundraiser's $1 million first fundraising round

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Alabama Live

Planet Fundraiser cofounders Drew Honeycutt and Kasey Birdsong stand in the Velocity Accelerator office on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tech startup Planet Fundraiser has closed on a $1 million round of investment, with Birmingham entrepreneur Bill Smith as one of the leaders of the round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gadsden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Choe Vaughn Apr 17 Guest 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Apr 4 ThomasA 6
Local girls Mar 25 Terael 3
News Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12) Feb '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
Jonathan Cash Jan '17 Helpplease 1
Jonathan Cash Jan '17 lookingforlove 1
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) Jan '17 amford9600 10
See all Gadsden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gadsden Forum Now

Gadsden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gadsden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Gadsden, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC