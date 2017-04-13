Police arrest Gadsden mother after her baby tests positive for morphine
Police in Gadsden have arrested Lauren Brooke Torrez, 27, after she gave birth to a baby that tested positive for morphine, AL.com reports . She had tested positive for Fentanyl while she was pregnant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|16 hr
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|19 hr
|watching livonia
|1
|Choe Vaughn
|19 hr
|watching livonia
|4
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|6
|Local girls
|Mar '17
|Terael
|3
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC