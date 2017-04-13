Police arrest Gadsden mother after he...

Police arrest Gadsden mother after her baby tests positive for morphine

Thursday Apr 13

Police in Gadsden have arrested Lauren Brooke Torrez, 27, after she gave birth to a baby that tested positive for morphine, AL.com reports . She had tested positive for Fentanyl while she was pregnant.

