Officials: Gadsden's I-759 fast tracked for extension

House Minority Leader Craig Ford speaks at a press conference on a proposed extension to Interstate 759 in Gadsden Monday, April 3, 2017. State Rep. Craig Ford and Gadsden city officials this morning said a two-mile extension of Interstate 759 into East Gadsden will be a reality in the "very near future."

