Mayor Guyton, Rep. Craig Ford announce ALDOT to resume efforts to extend I-759
Mayor Sherman Guyton and Rep. Craig Ford today announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation has agreed to resume work on the extension of Interstate 759 in Gadsden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Local girls
|Mar 25
|Terael
|3
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|amford9600
|10
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|leann
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC