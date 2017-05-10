Look Back .. to a need for civilian patrol pilots, 1942
In connection with the national appeal for personnel to fill the ranks of the Civil Air Patrol, G. R. Williamson, commander of the unit for this area, has asked all non-combatant airplane pilots to register for duty. The CAP needs fliers, navigators, aerial photographers and military messengers.
