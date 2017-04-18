Former Etowah County deputy arrested for sexual misconduct with woman in his custody
A former Etowah County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Monday for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a victim who was in his custody. Anthony Ryan Bowen, 40, of Gadsden, allegedly committed the crime in the back seat of his patrol car Sunday morning, spokesperson Natalie Barton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choe Vaughn
|Apr 17
|Guest
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|6
|Local girls
|Mar 25
|Terael
|3
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|amford9600
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC