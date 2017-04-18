Former Etowah County deputy arrested ...

Former Etowah County deputy arrested for sexual misconduct with woman in his custody

Monday Apr 10

A former Etowah County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Monday for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a victim who was in his custody. Anthony Ryan Bowen, 40, of Gadsden, allegedly committed the crime in the back seat of his patrol car Sunday morning, spokesperson Natalie Barton said.

