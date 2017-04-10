Congrats to ... carpentry graduates

The Alabama Home Builders Foundation and the Gadsden State Community College carpentry department had 11 graduates from a six-week Basic Residential Carpentry Certificate Program on March 16. Gadsden State is the first post-secondary school the Alabama Home Builders Foundation has partnered with since the inception of the certificate program in 2002. Gadsden State offered carpentry classes free to the public on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from Feb. 7 through March 16 on the Valley Street Campus.

