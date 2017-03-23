Three Alabama mosques burglarized, Quran stolen
The Islamic Center of Tuscaloosa was burglarized on March 13 or March 14, Tuscaloosa police say. Two safes were taken, containing money and a handwritten Arabic Quran, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Thu
|Mikey
|5
|Local girls
|Mar 20
|Alan
|1
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|amford9600
|10
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|leann
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC