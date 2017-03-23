Three Alabama mosques burglarized, Qu...

Three Alabama mosques burglarized, Quran stolen

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Alabama Live

The Islamic Center of Tuscaloosa was burglarized on March 13 or March 14, Tuscaloosa police say. Two safes were taken, containing money and a handwritten Arabic Quran, according to police.

