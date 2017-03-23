Team One Toyota of Gadsden holds grand opening
The new facility, located at 927 West Grand Ave. in Rainbow City, sits on seven acres neighboring its original location. Store owners said the new 30,000 square-foot dealership has a customer lounge, children's play area and LED light fixtures throughout the interior and exterior of the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gadsden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local girls
|18 hr
|Terael
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Mar 23
|Mikey
|5
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|Helpplease
|1
|Jonathan Cash
|Jan '17
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|amford9600
|10
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|leann
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gadsden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC