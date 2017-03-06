International African-American Museum seeks final approval from the BAR
Charleston's International African-American Museum is set to cross another hurdle this week as the project goes before the Board of Architectural Review for a final round of approval. Board members have spoken highly of the plans for the museum, which last went before the BAR in September 2016.
