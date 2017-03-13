Gadsden police officers cleared in Christmas Eve shooting
Sgt. John Hallman of Gadsden police said an Etowah County grand jury investigating the shooting of Orande Kandie Hayes of Detroit, Mich., found no evidence for charges. This was after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
